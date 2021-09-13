9/13/21: More Clouds Tuesday, Stormy for Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful day today, a bit breezy at times behind a cold front, high pressure building in from the Great Lakes that provided us the sunshine today and will keep us “protected” from storms that are now near Erie.

A warm front will be slowly moving northeastward during Tuesday afternoon. This will provide more clouds than sunshine through the day and will keep temperatures a bit cooler into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

That warmer air will prime the atmosphere for Wednesday. It will feel more humid with temperatures in the upper 70s and some sunshine, however, a cold front will be pushing in by Wednesday afternoon and storms are likely to fire up along that front into Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could pack a punch, Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe storms. We will monitor the trends over the next 24-36 hours.

Here’s the futurecast, again, more clouds than sunshine likely through the afternoon on Tuesday. This is as a warm front begins to push through. We can’t rule out a shower threat, especially in the late afternoon into the evening hours of Tuesday.

Wednesday we will be in the “warm sector” south of the warm front, but ahead of the cold front. This will make it feel warm and muggy during the afternoon.

The thunderstorms begin to break out later in the afternoon into the evening as the cold front approaches the Capital Region and runs into an area of higher energy levels.

Cooler for Thursday and Friday with the threat for showers both days. We do still run the risk of a shower of two to start the weekend, then a big warm-up arrives to end the weekend and into next week as temperatures warm into the low 80s again. Have a great week! -Cap & Rob