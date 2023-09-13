The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

A cold front pushing through the News10 Region will bring periods of steady rain this morning, followed by on and off lighter rain showers through the early afternoon.

The main round of rain looks to be a bit steadier towards the south, so rainfall totals are expected to be higher towards the southern Catskills, Mid-Hudson Valley, and parts of southern New England. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out in those areas, either.

A flood watch is up for many areas just outside of the Capital District through this afternoon, including Otsego, Delaware, Ulster, and Dutchess counties in New York, as well as Litchfield County in Connecticut. Heavy rainfall may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood prone locations. Flooding may also occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

Temperatures run cooler today with the raindrops around and, later in the day, cooler air filtering in behind the front. Expect highs at or just above the 70 degree mark in the immediate Capital District and points south along the Hudson River. Most everyone else will peak in the upper 60’s.

Tonight looks much cooler with lows in the 50’s for most valley locations. Those in the hills and mountains will run even colder than that, with temperatures as low as the mid 40’s in the Catskills and Adirondacks by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon keeps the cool trend going, with temperatures that look to be the lowest out of the whole week. While a few south of Albany in the Mid-Hudson Valley could briefly hit the 70 degree mark, most everyone else will peak only in the mid to upper 60’s. More clouds are expected off to the the north of the Capital District. A taste of cooler days ahead as we cruise into late summer/early fall!

After a chilly start across the board Friday morning, with 40’s across the entire region, temperatures do rise back into the 70’s for valley locations in the afternoon with mostly cloudy conditions. Saturday looks to be breezy at times with Hurricane Lee passing off towards the east. While hurricane force winds may clip Cape Cod, direct impacts are not expected for us in Upstate New York and western New England.

A quick warm up Sunday – but not a heat wave by any means! Just high temperatures pushing into the upper 70’s. Average highs in Albany are down to 74 at that point in the month, so we’ll call it seasonably warm. More clouds with an isolated shower or two for Monday, then dry with a bit more sunshine to round out the forecast on Tuesday.