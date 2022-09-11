Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Wasn’t the greatest end to the weekend in regards to the weather, with clouds and a few showers through the afternoon and the early evening. Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight with a shower or two around, this will bring mostly cloudy skies through Monday with a shower or two Monday afternoon.

The flow of air coming in for Monday will be a bit warmer, we will also see some breaks of sunshine through the afternoon that should warm our temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. There is the risk of a shower or two, especially in the second half of the afternoon, but most do look to remain dry. It will turn a bit more humid on Monday as well with dewpoint temperatures in the mid 60s.

Ahead of a cold front on Tuesday it will still be mild, in the mid 70s with the risk for showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Dewpoint temperatures will also be on the high side, so ahead of the cold front it will feel rather sticky. But behind the cold front a real taste of fall arrives on Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine expected.

Futurecast shows the clouds expected for Monday, but we will see a few breaks of sunshine through the afternoon. There is the chance at a shower or two, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures with the breaks of sun should make it into the upper 70s and perhaps the low 80s.





As the system moves closer Monday night we do expect the chance for showers heading into Tuesday morning. A few of these may be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder.

We turn mostly cloudy behind this feature with some breaks of sunshine, that sun could help to destabilize the atmosphere enough for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Although we are not expecting anything severe at this time there could be instances of gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s and it will feel rather muggy.





Skies turn partly sunny on Wednesday with the chance for a shower north of the Capital Region, it will also turn a bit breezy in the afternoon. Wednesday night many will fall into the 40s with highs on Thursday expected to be in the 60s and low 70s, we will de a repeat performance Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures look to rebound a bit heading into next weekend with highs again reaching the mid 70s with partly sunny skies continuing. Have a great week! -Rob