Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon courtesy of high pressure. This will be hanging out for a bit through the weekend, keeping us mainly dry through the holiday weekend. There is a chance of a shower Saturday night as a warm front moves through.

High pressure will slowly begin to drift eastward overnight and into Saturday. This will open the door for a few clouds to move into the region by Saturday afternoon and evening. A southwest wind will also warm our temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity will remain low, at least for Saturday.

Behind the chance of a shower Saturday night the warmth will begin to expand eastward into the Northeast. This will boost our temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s and we will also begin to introduce more humidity to the forecast.

Another great day for Saturday, however, there will likely be a few more clouds sneaking in, especially in the afternoon and evening. We will remain dry during the daytime hours, with the chance for a shower or rumble of thunder overnight with the passage of a warm front.

Behind this front temperatures will be noticeably warmer, but the humidity will also be a bit higher making things feel a bit warmer by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s.

The heat continues into Labor Day on Monday. Temperatures will likely come near record warmth for the middle of the week. It looks like we will dip back into the upper 80s to near 90 for Thursday with the chance of a shower or two depending on the timing of a cold front. That front looks to move through on Friday with scattered showers and storms likely. Temperatures will take a step back into the mid 80s on Friday as the front crosses the region. Have a great weekend! -Rob