The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed:

Happy fall, y’all! September 1st marks the first day of “meteorological fall” – folks in the weather industry define seasons as groups of three months as shown below. This tends to be more in line with observed temperature cycles. It also keeps the length of seasons more consistent and allows for easier computing of weather data – the traditional “astronomical” seasons are based on solstices and equinoxes, the dates of which can shift from year to year.

The weather will play the part! Temperatures will peak only in the low to mid 70’s! We expect more sunshine than cloud cover, with blustery conditions at times. Winds could gust up to 25 or 30 miles per hour across our entire viewing area.

Temperatures take a tumble tonight – Albany and surrounding towns & cities will dip into the upper 40’s overnight. Parts of the Adirondacks, as well as a select few in the Catskills, cloud record lows in the upper 30’s! Check the forecast for your neighborhood below – and be ready to grab that sweater or jacket!

Lots of sun and low humidity will allow for a quick warm up Friday afternoon – back into the low 80’s for the Capital District.

Saturday’s even warmer with highs in the mid 80’s. Showers could return during the second half of Sunday, and a couple could linger into Labor Day on Monday .

Temperatures look seasonable warm after those rain chances – right around 80 for Tuesday and Wednesday.