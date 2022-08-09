Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We have one more day in this tropical brew across the Capital Region. A cold front to our west will slowly move through this afternoon, this will increase the chances for a shower or thunderstorm, but behind it humidity levels will drop into the evening and overnight.

High pressure in the Great Lakes will begin moving in this evening and overnight tonight. This sticks around through Wednesday which will provide a very comfortable feel to the air, at least compared to what we have been dealing with for over a week now.

Before that dry air gets here, we do have to get through the passage of a cold front, this will bring a threat for a shower or storm this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but once again, those that do could see very heavy downpours. Temperatures will be warm again, with highs mainly in the mid to upper 80s with high levels of humidity, it will still feel like the low to mid 90s for most.





A comfy night tonight with lower humidity as high pressure builds in overhead. Temperatures will fall into the 50s and low 60s! Lower levels of humidity Wednesday with partly sunny skies and temperatures more seasonable, in the low to mid 80s.

Another warm day again on Thursday ahead of a more robust cold front. This will be accompanied by a shower or a storm, but this will bring about a change that looks to last through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures may struggle to get out of the upper 70s for Friday and Saturday, humidity will be very low and we should see a good deal of sunshine through Sunday. Have a great day and stay cool! -Rob