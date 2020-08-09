8/9/20: Hot and Humid to Start the Week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot and moderately humid afternoon to round out the weekend, however, the heat and humidity will be cranked up significantly over the next several days.

High pressure through the Ohio Valley will help to direct a very hot and humid air mass over the northeast for the first half of the week.

The heat has been building for several days in the Midwest and a piece of that will be headed for us as early as Monday afternoon.

Because of the incoming heat, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through the Hudson Valley. This goes into effect at noon on Monday and continues through 8pm Tuesday evening. The highest heat index values will be felt Tuesday afternoon as the real feel temperature will approach 100°.

Relief will come, but that won’t be until Wednesday, looking at the most recent model guidance it isn’t showing much of a break from the humidity, but temperatures themselves should drop back into the mid 80’s by next weekend.

The threat for showers will be both Monday and for Tuesday, however, these appear to be mainly scattered in nature and not everyone will see them. The better chance at more widespread shower and thunderstorm activity looks to move in on Wednesday in association with our cold front. That front will stall south of Albany, so we will keep the threat for a shower in the forecast through Friday, especially if you live south and east. Clearing out nicely for the weekend with highs back into the low to mid 80’s, but we will still have to contend with moderate levels of humidity. Have a great week, stay cool! -Rob