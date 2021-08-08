8/8/21: Another warm day Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a typical early August afternoon today with temps mainly in the 80s, moderate levels of humidity and even a few pop-up downpours/storms. Much of the same for Monday with temperatures within a degree or two of where they were this afternoon, and a slight chance at a shower or two, mainly south of Albany.

The steam bath is on the way, through the middle of the country temperatures are in the 90s with dew points well into the 70s. This air will be moving into the Capital Region by Tuesday afternoon and through the rest of the week.

With another warm day expected Monday with the warm front to the north, expect a few pop-up showers, especially later in the afternoon south of Albany, but another day with a good deal of sunshine too.

Much of the same is expected for Tuesday, however, a weak impulse will be rotating through, this will help to spark more scattered showers and perhaps even a few thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Aside from the storms, it will be hot with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s with lots of humidity.

Heat and humidity continue for Wednesday-Friday. Expect air temperatures to be close to 90 degrees during this period and with dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s we will be talking about heat index values approaching 100 degrees at times. Be sure to keep hydrated and stay in cool places if you can. Wednesday looks mostly dry, then we will watch for scattered thunderstorm activity again Thursday ahead of a cold front. This cold front moves through Friday overnight, but ahead of it widespread thunderstorm activity is expected. Much cooler and more refreshing air follows for next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob