8/8/2021: Temps & humidity on the way up this week

You’ll feel the humidity on the way out the door today. Dew points are in the upper 60’s to near 70, making for a rather muggy feel.

With temperatures that rise only into the low 80’s, the warmth and humidity will be manageable… but it won’t be quite as comfy as last week!

By the mid to late afternoon, clouds will have given way to a few showers and thunderstorms. We’re not overly concerned with severe weather, though heavy rain downpours could lead to dicey driving conditions for a select few.

Daily afternoon storm chances stay with us through the work week. On top of it all, heat and humidity will continue to inch upwards. While high temperatures will peak around 90 on Wednesday and Thursday, “feels-like” temperatures may be closer to 100.

Late on Friday, a cold front will move through our region. It may produce more widespread storms that night, but it will also help clear us out and knock the high temps and humidity back just in time for the weekend.

Until then, best to find a way to beat the heat!

-Matt

