8/8/20: More heat, slightly humid Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

More heat and humidity for Sunday with the threat for a shower, well north through late afternoon and into Sunday evening.

High pressure was once again in control this afternoon, after some morning clouds and a few storms, most of us enjoyed a warm afternoon with highs into the upper 70’s to upper 80’s.

This high pressure will drop slightly south tonight and Sunday morning and will force the showers you see over the upper Great Lakes to the north through the Northern Adirondacks and into northern Vermont Sunday afternoon and evening. Although the risk for a shower exists for all Sunday afternoon the biggest threat looks to remain north.

Futurecast showing perhaps some fog and low clouds to start your Sunday off.

A mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon on Sunday, very similar to this afternoon.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into early next week as temperatures warm into the low to mid 90’s with increasingly uncomfortable levels of humidity as well. The threat for a shower or thunderstorm will be there for Monday and Tuesday afternoon, while a better chance at more widespread activity looks to move in on Wednesday with a cold front.

Still remaining relatively warm behind the front, but the humidity levels will drop through Saturday along with slightly decreasing temperatures as well. Have a great weekend, stay cool! -Rob