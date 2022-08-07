Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another hot and very humid day for Sunday, officially bringing our total of 90 degree days for the year so far to 21. We will be adding another 90 degree day to that tally on Monday, with more humidity and another chance at scattered showers and storms.

A very slow moving cold front, along with a weak area of low pressure will be pushing to our north on Monday. This will bring more clouds for those of you north of Albany, but it will also provide a better chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.

The cold front that is currently draped over southern Ontario is not the front that will slowly bring us relief from the humidity as it slowly sinks southward through the middle of the week. But there is another system now in northwestern Canada that will drop southward on Thursday, that cold front will bring us not only much drier air, but also much cooler air with highs likely in the upper 70s to near 80 late this week and into early next weekend.

Monday will start out much like the last few days, warm and muggy with patchy fog and partly sunny skies.

As the day progresses we will warm quickly and keep the high levels of humidity. This, along with the cold front and the approaching low pressure will allow showers and storms to develop late in the day, but temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s before those showers and storms arrive.





Most of the guidance is focusing the shower threat north of Albany for Monday afternoon into the early evening. This would be good, as these areas haven’t seen much rain from the storms over the last few days. However, I do think we all have a chance at a few showers and storms, especially into the early evening hours on Monday.

Tuesday will unfortunately remain rather humid, but temperatures look a bit tricky. If we see more sunshine that currently forecast then we could easily have another 90 degree day, however, the way it looks right now with cloud cover and the timing of the rain, we will likely warm into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will be likely into Tuesday evening. Some of these could be on the strong side with gusty winds and perhaps some small hail and of course very heavy rain.





The cold front that pushes through Tuesday evening will hang out near the east coast for Wednesday. This will bring less humidity, but we will still run the chance for a shower mainly south of Albany Wednesday afternoon. Thursday our stronger cold front moves through, this will drop our temperatures as well as the humidity levels for the end of the week, however, this could be accompanied by a few stronger storms, will have to keep an eye on the trends as the week progresses. We turn breezy but partly sunny and much cooler for Friday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We may not make it out of the upper 70s on Saturday with a chance of a shower, then we get back close to seasonable levels on Sunday with highs back into the low 80s. Have a great week! -Rob