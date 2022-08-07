The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Another hot and humid one today! Temperatures will peak in the low 90’s, but with the heat index accounted for it will feel more like 100 during the heat of the day. Heat Advisories are back in effect for much of our area.

A few showers could pop up, and in the afternoon we may see a couple scattered downpours and rumbles of thunder. Severe weather isn’t expected. Any rain we do see will fizzle after sunset. Lows will drop into the low 70’s.

Tomorrow is hot and humid again, but with more widespread showers and storms to kick off the work week. Keep the umbrella handy!

Tuesday is still unsettled, but at least temperatures will be slightly cooler – in the mid 80’s. Daily storm chances stick around through midweek.

By the end of the week, we’ll finally clear out AND ditch the heat/humidity. Friday and Saturday both look like stunners, with highs around 80, lots of sun, and low humidity.