The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Another one! We’re back in the low 90’s. today. Humidity will make it feel that much worse. For the Hudson and Mohawk Valleys, as well as parts of Vermont and western Massachusetts, heat indices will soar to the upper 90’s. Don’t overexert yourself outside, and stay hydrated!

A few showers and storms could pop up this afternoon. We don’t expect them to be particularly strong or widespread. Everything fizzles out tonight after sunset.

We’ll stay steamy tonight, as temperatures struggle to fall below the mid 70’s in Albany and surrounding towns. We’ll then soar to the low to mid 90’s Sunday afternoon.

Daily PM storm chances stick around through Tuesday, though no one day looks to be a washout. We’ll finally end the ongoing heatwave on that day as well, with highs in the mid 80’s instead of the 90’s.

Wednesday and Thursday aren’t half bad – low 80’s with low rain chances – but we will stay muggy. We’ll finally feel that refreshing air on Friday, with highs around 80, low humidity, and lots of sun. Stay strong, we’ll get there!