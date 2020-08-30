8/30/20: Beautiful Sunny End to August

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a beautiful afternoon to end the weekend and guess what? That weather will continue into Monday with abundant sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s!

High pressure will be building in overnight tonight, smack dab over the Capital Region, this will provide a very quiet and cool overnight tonight. This will also provide abundant sunshine through the day on Monday.

We start Monday with high pressure directly overhead, this will deliver plenty of sun, however, this will slowly drift east and our winds will become more southeast into the afternoon, this will tend to spread a few clouds our way by Monday evening.

There is an area of low pressure south that will tend to move east northeast during the day on Monday, some of this moisture looks to make it into the northeast by Tuesday afternoon.

Turning warmer and humid for the middle of the week with the risk for storms both Wednesday and Thursday. The way it looks right now we should begin to dry out on Friday and that tranquil weather will last into next weekend with highs in the mid 70’s to near 80. Have a great week! -Rob