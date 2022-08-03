Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a hot day today, reaching 90 for the 17th time so far this summer, however the humidity levels remained on the manageable side with dewpoint temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. That changes in a big way as we go through Thursday afternoon.

A warm front will be pushing northward overnight tonight, once that moves through the humidity will begin to increase into Thursday morning. Temperatures overnight will not drop off too much tonight as a south wind will develop and temperatures will hold in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Because of a “higher” launching point on Thursday morning, combined with a southwest wind developing temperatures will be fast to climb into the 80s. Likely near or exceeding 90 degrees by noon-time. There is a boundary that it pushing through the Northern Great Lakes tonight, this will be approaching the Capital Region by Thursday evening.

As this boundary approaches we will likely see scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Most of the day will likely be dry, but the chance for showers and storms will increase heading into the evening and the first part of the overnight.

Thursday starts out muggy with partly sunny skies and temperatures already warm in the low to mid 70s.

We stay dry through midday with partly sunny skies, turning hot and very humid as dewpoint temperatures climb into the mid 60s.

Temperatures will be very hot, highs in the mid to upper 90s for most, but with the higher levels of humidity we will expect heat index temperatures to reach the low 100s for many, which is why we have a heat advisory for the Mohawk and Hudson Valleys, where the higher heat index temperatures are expected.







As a cold front approaches Thursday evening the chances for showers and thunderstorms will be on the increase. These will become scattered, not everyone will see rain, but those that do could experience intense downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning. This activity will likely continue into the first part of the evening/ overnight hours, but will wane as the sun sets.





Friday will not be as hot, however, it will still be rather steamy across the region with high levels of humidity.





The boundary that tries to move through Thursday evening will ultimately get hung up across the region. This will provide a very humid feel to the air through the weekend and also the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Again, not everyone will see the storms, they will be generally scattered in nature again on Friday and through the weekend.

Because this boundary will remain nearby through the weekend and into early next week we will see the threat for afternoon showers continue during this time period. Temperatures will also remain on the higher side with highs near or above 90 through early next week. The boundary finally moves south as we approach the middle of next week, this will bring in less humid air, along with more seasonable temperatures. Have a great night and stay cool tomorrow! -Tim & Rob