8/3/21: Another Comfy Day Wednesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

There was a sharp cut-off of the thicker clouds south and east to partly to mostly sunny skies north and west of Albany. This, courtesy of a stationary boundary along the east coast, and thanks to this we will see partly sunny skies for the next few days with a chance at a shower Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

High pressure is doing a fairly good job at keeping us protected, not only from the clouds and moisture to the south, but also a cold front to the north.

However, as an area of low pressure rides northward along the east coast, it will be a close call for a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning as this area of low pressure passes to our east. There have been wobbles in the expected track of this system, so it is possible it may trend further west. We will monitor this trend through the day on Wednesday. Once this system moves by a change in the pattern looks to begin, one towards more heat and humidity by the weekend and into much of next week with temperatures mainly in the mid to potentially upper 80’s. We will also be watching for pop-up showers and storms, this begins Saturday, and while most days next week will run the risk for a storm there are a few that have better chances. Have a great week and enjoy this cooler weather! -Rob