The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

Today looks quite warm, but at least humidity will take a break for the day. Expect high temperatures in the low 90’s for Albany and the Mid-Hudson Valley, and in the upper 80’s most everywhere else. Dewpoints will hold steady in the upper 50’s – not high enough to feel muggy or humid.

We’ll stay mild tonight, with lows in the upper 60’s to right around 70, before turning the heat way up for Thursday. Ahead of an approaching front, we will see increased humidity and temperatures that soar into the upper 90’s. Our forecast high of 99° would be the highest temperature recorded in Albany since 2011. We have not hit the 100 degree mark since the 1950’s.

With the humidity factored in, at least the heat index will certainly be in the triple digits. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for the areas shaded in orange below between 11 AM and 8 PM Thursday.

Showers and storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon and evening ahead of the approaching cold front. At this point, the potential for severe weather appears limited.

Steamy conditions persist Thursday night into Friday morning, with low temperatures only in the low 70’s. Then, we get a little relief from the heat with highs in the upper 80’s Friday and Saturday. The weather looks unsettled, with showers and storms in the forecast.

Sunday and Monday are hot again, with highs in the low 90’s. Tuesday looks cooler, with highs in the low 80’s. Daily shower and storm chances stick around through the end of the forecast period.