8/29/21: Warm and Humid to start the week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It took most of the day but we finally broke out in some sunshine across the Capital Region which helped to warm our temperatures into the mid 70s. We will remain mostly cloudy tonight and with a warm front pushing to the north and a south wind developing, temperatures will hold in the 60s overnight tonight.

A cold front will be approaching Monday afternoon that could bring a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Not expecting widespread activity, more scattered in nature and a better chance at any storms would be south and east of Albany. We are also watching Hurricane Ida for later in the week.

Lets talk about the local weather and then we will discuss the potential impact that Ida will bring to the northeast. For Monday expect warm and humid conditions with temperatures in the low 80s likely with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. There may be a few stray showers through the first half of the day before the main cold front arrives.

Once these showers exit we will see some breaks of sunshine that will try to destabilize the atmosphere through the afternoon hours. Again, this could help to develop a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm later in the afternoon and into the early evening, but the best chance looks to be south and east.

Behind the front we will see a gradual drop in the humidity through Tuesday, it does look to remain partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday with temperatures remaining in the 70s for most.

The cold front will slow down/ stall just south and east of the region Tuesday evening. This will allow now hurricane Ida to ride along that boundary and bring rainfall towards the northeast. Currently Ida is in southern Louisiana producing life threatening storm surge, flooding and tremendous winds still sustained at 130 mph. The National Hurricane Center has the circulation tracking north and east through the week. This will likely bring some of the area rainfall while others may not see much at all. High pressure to the north will keep a very sharp gradient in the rainfall amounts from northwest to southeast. Currently guidance brings 1-2″ of rain through Albany with significantly lesser amounts north and west with perhaps 2-4″+ south and east of Albany. The focus of heaviest precipitation will continue to wiggle north and south over the next day or two, so exact details on who sees what are not yet known. However, it is likely that rain will develop for most south and east of Albany especially later in the day Wednesday and continue Wednesday night.







Behind the remnants of Ida we will get a taste of early fall air. Highs Thursday into the weekend will likely remain in the low to mid 70s, perhaps not even warming out of the 60s Friday afternoon. After Ida our next chance at a few showers looks to be Sunday with a better chance at a few showers and storms arriving by next Monday. Have a great week and be sure to check back frequently for updates on the remnants of Ida. -Rob