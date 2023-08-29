The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

More clouds than anything else today. Even so, a few breaks at times and winds out of the south keep us rather warm, with highs in the upper 70’s to right around 80. Humidity is on the rise too, with most feeling a bit muggy already this morning.

We can’t rule out a few isolated light rain showers this afternoon, especially north and west of Albany.

We’re all in for some steadier, at times heavy rain Wednesday morning! The commute could be impacted by downpours on the main roads, be sure to leave yourself a little extra time so you’re not rushing.

The heaviest rain moves out by midday, but clouds and a few leftover showers could linger into the afternoon. It will be breezy as well, with northwest winds ushering in some cooler weather for Thursday and the first part of Thursday.

Warmer days ahead for Friday and the all important Labor Day weekend… all the way to the upper 80’s for the holiday Monday itself!