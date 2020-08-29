8/29/20: Isolated Strong Storms this Afternoon

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! We will be seeing a round of showers moving through this morning, potentially a few rumbles of thunder as a warm front pushes through. Now, we won’t see much sunshine today but a pretty potent cold front will swing through this afternoon and evening and ahead of that there is the potential for a few strong thunderstorms to develop.

The main threat with any storms that develop will be strong damaging winds and heavy rain. Hail could be a concern, especially north and west of Albany, and there is a small threat for a brief isolated spin up tornado. Again, a warm front is pushing through this morning with a round of rain and a few rumbles of thunder.

Once this rain clears I am expecting a few hours of dry time late morning and into the early afternoon hours.

However, as early as 2pm we could see a few thunderstorms begin to develop to the west ahead of the cold front. These storms will tend to move eastward through the mid afternoon and into the evening.

We should all remain on alert for a few thunderstorms through about 8pm. Then the rain will clear out for the overnight period with perhaps some patchy dense fog developing by Sunday morning. Much cooler for Sunday with perhaps a few leftover showers in the morning, it will be a bit breezy in the afternoon, however, skies should tend to brighten as the day progresses, but temperatures will remain in the low 70’s.

A beautiful day for Monday then perhaps a few more showers for Tuesday into Wednesday. We will warm things back up into the low 80’s for the end of the week, we still run the risk for a shower or two through Friday but the trend certainly looks drier by the end of the week. Have a great weekend! -Rob