Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful last weekend of August, however, more heat and humidity will be pushing into the northeast through the day on Monday and continue into Tuesday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms increasing Tuesday afternoon and evening.

We may start with some low clouds on Monday with a muggy feel to the air, but as a warm front moves through that will introduce a south to southwest wind, this will warm us up into the upper 80s and low 90s along with high levels of humidity.

A cold front is now in the northern Plains. This feature will move through on Tuesday afternoon and evening, this will lower our humidity for Wednesday, however it could be accompanied by showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side. A secondary cold front moves through on Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower and that will bring a cooler airmass into the region with highs Thursday and Friday only in the 70s.

Again, we may begin Monday with a few low clouds, not expecting a whole lot of fog with a southerly wind continuing through the night. However, as the day progresses we should see increased amount of sunshine and temperatures will respond to that sunshine and make it into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will feel warmer than this when you factor in the higher humidity values.





Tuesday we will continue to be in the “warm sector” the area south of a warm front but east of a cold front, so expect another warm and humid day, it may turn a bit breezy too ahead of the cold front.

We will likely turn partly sunny Tuesday afternoon and very warm and humid again, with a repeat of Monday. However, a cold front will be approaching which will likely bring showers and storms by late afternoon and into the early evening hours. Some of these storms could turn strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and perhaps some hail being the main threats at this time.





Behind that front temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s with lower levels of humidity. There is a chance at a shower or two north on Wednesday, then Thursday into Friday temperatures hold in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine and that sunshine continues into Saturday, however, temperatures will warm into the mid 80s by then. We hold in the mid to upper 80s for Sunday with partly sunny skies and a slight chance at a shower or two in the afternoon. Have a great week and stay cool the next few days! -Rob