The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure that brought us the sunshine yesterday still around, keeping us bright in the morning.

But the area of low pressure tracking up from the Mid-Atlantic begins to take over later in the day. Expect clouds by midday, then showers in the late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70’s for most.

Not quite as cool tonight with clouds and an isolated shower hanging around. Most will get to the low 60’s, though the hills may dip into the upper 50’s briefly.

Cloudy and slightly humid tomorrow, with on and off light rain showers possible – not a washout! But not a bright and sunny day either. Similar highs, in the upper 70’s.

Wednesday morning looks more consistently rainy, with showers and downpours around for the AM commute. Later in the day the widespread rain moves out, but clouds and a couple leftover showers could remain. It could also be breezy and blustery throughout the day – hold on to those umbrellas!

Refreshingly cool for Thursday, with 50’s in the morning and low to mid 70’s later on! Friday morning could be an even cooler start, with 40’s in the hills!

Trending warmer again as we go into the weekend with highs near the 80 degree mark.