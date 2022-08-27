Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Beautiful afternoon today with high pressure in control, this area of high pressure will remain over us tonight which will lead to clear skies and relatively light winds, expect patchy fog to develop and temperatures to fall into the 50s.

This high pressure will slowly drift eastward during the day on Sunday, this will introduce a southerly wind which will bring slightly warmer temperatures as well as a slight increase in humidity through the afternoon and into the evening. Because high pressure will still be present we do expect another day with abundant sunshine, but there may be slightly more cloudiness and a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon.

A warm front to our south and west will be slowly advancing northeastward Sunday and will make it through the area on Monday. This will then introduce a very warm flow of air with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s with higher levels of humidity.

Watch for patchy fog and perhaps some low clouds to start on Sunday morning, temperatures will start out in the 50s to near 60.

With partly sunny skies in the afternoon and a southerly flow of wind, expect highs for many to rise in the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but most of us should remain dry.





Warm front moves through on Monday, this will bring the big warm-up that looks to last for the last few days of August. It will likely once again feel like the middle of summer with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s with dewpoint temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, will have quite the sticky feel to the air.





We remain rather hot and muggy for Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This front will bring in cooler air, but we will have to wait for a secondary front to bring in the real refreshing air for the end of the week. As the front passes the region we will run the risk for scattered showers and storms, some of which may be on the strong side with heavy rain and damaging winds being the main concern right now. We drop back into the mid 80s with less humidity for Wednesday, then we remain in the mid to upper 70s with some sunshine Thursday and Friday. Very low levels of humidity will be in place as well. Temperatures start to moderate again into next weekend with highs on Saturday likely reaching the low to mid 80s once again. Have a great night! -Rob