The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Brightening up after a cloudy start today. Light winds out of the north bring noticeably lower humidity. Highs mid to upper 70’s.

Tonight, some clarity to the skies allows for more cooling. We think the Capital District drops into the mid 50’s, with upper 40’s in the hills and mountains.

Tomorrow starts off with some sun, but we quickly cloud back up after lunchtime. Showers are possible by late afternoon or early evening. Highs in the upper 70’s.

Tuesday still looks showery – a bit of a change to the forecast for Wednesday, though. The anticipated cold front is looking a little less strong! Instead of wet and windy, we now think just a little blustery along with some morning showers.

Thursday and Friday are cooler and brighter behind the front. A little warmer with a couple more clouds to kick off next weekend.