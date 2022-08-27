The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get excited! While it may be a warm, cloudy, muggy start… clearing skies are expected as the morning goes on. By afternoon, we expect mostly sunny conditions.

A light breeze out of the north will bring in less humid air and keep temperatures in check. Temperatures will be in the 70’s when things get underway this Travers Day up at the Saratoga Race Course. Highs will peak right around the 80 degree mark. It’s a fantastic forecast for wherever your weekend adventures may take you.

Tonight looks refreshing. Skies will stay clear and winds will go calm, allowing for temperatures as low as the upper 40’s up north in the Adirondacks! Albany and surrounding towns will be in the upper 50’s.

After the cool start, the afternoon actually looks a little warmer. Highs will peak in the mid 80’s, with slightly elevated humidity. Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but south of Albany a few light showers could develop.

Monday looks quite toasty, with highs around 90 and humidity making it feel a degree or two hotter than that. A couple showers could pop up during the afternoon, but we expect a mostly dry day.

More widespread showers & storms are expected for Tuesday, then we clear out and cool down for the end of the work week. Thursday and Friday are the first two days of September – and of Meteorological Fall! They’ll play the part, with a refreshing feel to the air and plenty of time in the 70’s.