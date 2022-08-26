The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie & Jill Szwed:

Happy Friday! After a warm and muggy start, temperatures will rise to the mid 80’s by midday. Ahead of an approaching cold front, the stage is set for a few severe storms later on. Eastern New York, as well as most of Vermont and Massachusetts highlighted below, are in a “slight risk” for severe weather.

A few hit or miss showers during the morning will give way to more substantial storms after lunchtime. Heavy rain and gusty, damaging winds are the greatest threats. Small hail is also possible. While the tornado threat is low, we can’t completely rule out a weak one developing with the very strongest of the storms.

It’s not until this evening that the rain ends. We’ll keep clouds around overnight, which prevents us from cooling off too much. But dry and refreshing air will filter in over the course of the morning and midday hours Saturday. Highs will peak only in the lower 80’s with plenty of sun and low humidity. A spectacular forecast for Travers day up at Saratoga. Highs will be cooler in the Catskills and Adirondacks – only in the 70’s.

Sunday isn’t half bad, either. It will be slightly warmer with a touch of humidity – but nothing we can’t handle. It’s still summer, after all! Monday looks steamy, with highs around 90 and a pop up shower or two.

Another round of showers & storms is expected for Tuesday, after which we’ll cool down again. By Thursday, highs will only be in the 70’s! Right on time for September 1st – the first day of meteorological Fall! Enjoy!