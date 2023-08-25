Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A humid, rather murky end to the work week with a few showers out and about. We will remain in the clouds and humidity overnight tonight, with the chance of a shower or some passing drizzle. Chance for a storm Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through will bring a drop to the humidity Saturday night and into Sunday.

That front is back over the Great Lakes this evening. This will be dropping south and east into the afternoon on Saturday. The chance of a shower or storm does exist from anytime between 2pm-10pm with the greatest chance at one of those mainly north of Albany. However, there could be one or two that try to drift into the Capital Region or Western New England. Saturday will by no means be a washout, you’ll just want the rain gear handy.

Behind this cold front high pressure will build in for Sunday. This will bring a drop to the humidity with slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday afternoon. We warm up a touch for Monday and keep the humidity low before our next spike in humidity and chances for rain return for Tuesday.

I think we will see some sunshine through the first part of Saturday. The humidity will remain relatively high. Temperatures will warm into the 70s to near 80 by early afternoon ahead of the cold front. We should start dry with some patchy fog possible.

By the afternoon and evening scattered showers or storms will be possible. Not everyone will see those showers or storms, but those that do will clear out into Saturday late evening. Will have to watch for some patchy dense fog Saturday night.

Sunday is looking much nicer, aside from a very isolated shower we expect partly sunny skies, low humidity and temperatures in the range of 75-80!

Likely remaining dry with some sunshine for Monday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Shower chances will increase on Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures, more widespread rain with some wind will be possible for Wednesday before perhaps a big pattern change begins to develop into the second half of the week with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the upper 70s and low 80s. Have a great weekend! -Rob