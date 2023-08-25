The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed:

It was a very soggy start to the day for parts of the News10 viewing area! A few of us, especially east of the Hudson River, picked up over a half inch of rain before the sun even came up!

The rest of the day looks less consistently rainy. Still expecting a few on and off showers and perhaps even a couple rumbles of thunder, but also more dry time between raindrops. With clouds around throughout the day, highs fall short of average – only in the low to mid 70’s.

Tonight, temperatures don’t drop all that much – down to the mid 60’s in Albany and surrounding cities & towns. Some in the Catskills and Adirondacks could fall into the 50’s. More clouds and occasional showers.

Still unsettled for Saturday – but there are signs of improvement. That’s welcome news for Travers Day festivities up at the track in Saratoga! A couple spotty showers, especially north of Interstate 90 – but more breaks of sun at times, too. Certainly not a washout!

More sun for Sunday, with highs in the mid 70’s. A cooler start Monday, with lows in the 40’s (mountains) and 50’s (valleys). That afternoon, highs peak near 80 degrees.

Showers return Tuesday. Wednesday could feature both steadier rain and some wind. Clearing out, but running much cooler for Thursday afternoon.