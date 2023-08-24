Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

An overcast and cool afternoon today with highs about 10 degrees cooler than average with showers working in. Now that the showers are here they will likely remain with us through the night with the chance for heavier downpours and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder late tonight and into Friday morning.

Ripples of low pressure will continue to ride along a stationary boundary overnight tonight and into Friday. This will keep us rather unsettled into early Friday morning. We may see a little break in the action into midday Friday which could allow for some brief breaks of sunshine. However, another round of scattered showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder for Friday late afternoon and evening.

We will see some dry time for Saturday. This will lead to warmer temperatures, it may also become a bit humid Saturday afternoon with some breaks of sunshine. However, a cold front that will be dropping in from the north will spark a few showers or storms into Saturday late afternoon and evening. It does not look like a washout, but you would be better off keeping your rain gear handy.

Scattered showers and periods of rain will greet most of us into Friday morning and some of us could be dealing with a few downpours or even a rumble or two of thunder.

We should see some dry time and perhaps some breaks of sunshine through Friday afternoon. This should help us reach the low to mid 70s, which will still be quite a bit cooler than average. Another chance at a shower or storm will increase into the late afternoon and early evening on Friday.

It does look likely that we see improvements for Saturday. It looks likely that we see some breaks of sunshine, otherwise expect more clouds than sun, it will turn a bit humid ahead of a cold front. As the front slides through we do expect showers and storms to develop, not everyone will get wet, it does not look like a washout. Temperatures should be a bit warmer with most in the low to mid 70s.

After a shower in the morning on Sunday we do look to see some brightening into the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Partly sunny and warmer, back near 80 for Monday. Big changes in the forecast for the middle of next week. Showers looking likely for Tuesday with steady rain and wind likely for Wednesday. This will hold temperatures into the low to mid 70s. We get a quick shot of cooler, but sunny weather by Thursday of next week. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Matt