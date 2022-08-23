Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

Scattered showers and storms from today will fall apart this evening and give way to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 60s overnight into Wednesday morning.

High pressure will be building in on Wednesday which will bring partly sunny skies. However, we will remain a bit humid and there is a slight chance at a shower north and east of Albany.

Another frontal boundary will be moving through on Friday which will bring us a chance at a shower or a storm after 2 warm and slightly humid days on Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly sunny skies to greet you Wednesday morning. Will be a touch humid and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There may be patchy fog as well. The afternoon will feature partly sunny skies, again, a slight chance at a shower north and east of Albany through the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures should warm into the mid to upper 80s.





Thursday will be a nice dry day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with partly sunny skies. There may be a shower late in the day north and west of Albany, but most will remain dry.





Friday the front moves through with scattered showers and storms. This will bring a big drop in humidity for the weekend with temperatures slightly cooler for Saturday with highs back into the low to mid 80s. Partly sunny for Sunday with a chance of a shower south of Albany and again, highs in the mid 80s. The heat is on for early next week, near 90 on Monday with partly sunny skies and back into the upper 80s with a few storms possible next Tuesday. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob