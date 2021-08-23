8/23/21: Henri departs, Heat & Humidity Build

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

The lingering effects of what is left of Henri will continue to pull away this evening, this will provide partly clear skies overnight, but expect patchy fog, some could become dense overnight.

High pressure will begin to build into the northeast overnight, this will provide partly clear skies and a return to at least partly sunny skies for Tuesday. It may start out a little murky with patchy fog and low clouds, but they should burn off relatively quick by mid morning and then the heat is on.

This area of high pressure will be bringing more heat and humidity. Temperatures in the middle of the country today were in the 90s to near 100. It does not look that we get that warm, but we could be flirting with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index temperatures approaching 100 degrees, especially Wednesday and Thursday.





Futurecast shows the murky start for Tuesday morning with low clouds and fog to greet us.

The drier air will begin to work in and supply partly sunny skies by the afternoon hours.

Wednesday will be another day with partly sunny skies, however, a weak disturbance may try to move in later in the day and into the overnight hours Wednesday night that may bring a brief shower for some.

Scattered thunderstorms possible later in the day on Thursday, along with the heat and humidity, however, any showers will help cleanse the air of the humidity and it will be feeling a little nicer by the time Friday and Saturday roll around. Another disturbance moves in for Sunday into Monday that will once again bring another round of showers and storms along with slightly cooler temperatures with highs near 80. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob