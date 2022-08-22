Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge, and Rob Lindenmuth:

Isolated to scattered showers out there this afternoon and evening. A few more scattered showers overnight tonight as an upper level low pressure system continues to spin over the northeast, not everyone will see the rain.

This storm system will continue to slowly push northeastward through the day on Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies once again. We will see isolated to scattered showers develop, especially through the afternoon and into the evening.

High pressure will be building in on Wednesday, this will stick around into Thursday with partly sunny skies and temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s.

A stray shower is possible early Tuesday morning, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a muggy feel to the air.

Better chance at a few scattered showers or perhaps a rumble of thunder Tuesday afternoon and early evening as the upper level low begins to slowly pull away. With breaks of sunshine on Tuesday expect temperatures to warm back into the 70s to near 80 degrees.





Skies will slowly become partly clear Tuesday night as high pressure builds in from the west. This will lead to a partly sunny afternoon on Wednesday.

Partly sunny and perhaps a bit breezy at times through Wednesday afternoon. With the sunshine expect temperatures to be a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most.





High pressure sticks around for Thursday, however a cold front will be dropping south out of southern Canada. This may bring a few more clouds with it by Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs ahead of the front will be warm again in the mid to upper 80s. This front will move through on Friday with a shower or a thunderstorm. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s. Behind the front a big area of high pressure from Canada will provide lots of sunshine, low humidity and seasonable temperatures for the weekend. Then we start to heat things up again next week with highs once again in the upper 80s and low 90s. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob