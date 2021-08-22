8/22/21: Henri weakens to tropical depression

Tropical Storm Henri has weakened to a Tropical Depression, about 10 miles southwest of Hartford Connecticut, with sustained winds near the center of 35 mph.

The forward speed of Henri has continued to slow, now only 7 mph to the west northwest. The bulk of the rain has continued to shift south and west of Albany into the Catskills and from just east of Syracuse down to Allentown Pennsylvania. However, the rain from earlier was just part one, with dry air overhead now we will see a lull tonight with perhaps round two during the day on Monday as the storm slowly begins to depart. Because of the expected showers and downpours on Monday much of the region remains under a flood watch through Monday evening.

Overnight tonight Henri will continue to slowly drift west northwest towards the Connecticut/ New York/ Massachusetts state lines. Because of this motion, the heaviest of the rain will remain confined to the Catskills with perhaps some light showers continuing elsewhere.

Into Monday afternoon, Henri will slowly begin to shift northeastward towards southern Vermont. This may help to energize a few thunderstorms during Monday that will promote the development of a few heavier downpours.

As we go towards Monday evening and into the night the threat for rain will be diminishing and perhaps only a few leftover showers will be seen, especially north and east of Albany.

Because of the potential for more downpours after many locations saw a general 1-3″ of Rain Sunday, with locally higher amounts, there is still the threat for localized flash flooding, which is why the Weather Prediction Center continues to highlight the region in a moderate risk (3/4) for flash flooding potential.

Drier air begins to move in by Tuesday, however, it will continue to feel very humid and temperatures will be on the rise, back into the low to mid 80s Tuesday and potentially near 90 degrees for many by the middle of the week. Another round of storms likely on Thursday, behind that much more comfortable air will be moving in with a return to low levels of humidity. Have a great Monday and stay dry! -Cap & Rob