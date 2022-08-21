The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get ready for another hot one! Temperatures will soar into the low 90’s once again. It will feel a little muggy, making the heat feel a degree or two more intense. A couple pop up showers or thunderstorms could develop, but most will stay dry.

Tonight, we don’t get too cool – temperatures could struggle to drop below the 70 degree mark in Albany and surrounding towns. Most everyone else will fall into the mid 60’s.

Then, more widespread showers will develop by late morning Monday, continuing throughout the course of the day. A few heavier downpours with rumbles of thunder could materialize during the afternoon.

The cloudy & rainy weather will prevent us from heating up during the day, with highs only in the upper 70’s. Tuesday looks similar in terms of precipitation and temperature.

We’ll dry out mid-week – Wednesday starts cloudy, but sun returns by midday. That will allow for warmer temperatures during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be muggy, with highs in the upper 80’s. Saturday looks comfortably warm, with sun and mid 80’s.