8/2/20:Sunny And Humid Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Turned out to be a very humid late afternoon today… Severe storm threat continues into this evening as well as the Tornado watch through 10pm… The weather quiets down a bit for Monday, still warm and humid before tropical moisture makes a run towards us Monday night through Tuesday.

A warm front continues to move through the area this afternoon, this will be the mechanism for any storms to develop through this evening and early overnight.

The severe threat will diminish this evening by 10pm and skies will become partly clear as high pressure begins to build in behind this system.

Partly sunny but humid conditions expected for Monday, but it looks to remain dry during the daytime hours.

Overnight Monday, after midnight into early Tuesday morning, expect the threat for showers to increase as Isaias continues to move up the east coast and an area of low pressure moves in from the west.

By Tuesday morning we will be dealing with periods of rain, which could come down heavy at times as Isaias continues to push north.

The intensity of the rain will pick up through Tuesday afternoon and evening… Expect periods of tropical downpours likely Tuesday afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Guidance is suggesting several inches of rain could fall from this system so will have to monitor for the threat for localized flooding.

Once Isaias moves away we will begin to dry out with some sunshine expected by Wednesday afternoon. Humidity will be significantly lower into Thursday with highs in the low 80’s it will end up becoming a beautiful afternoon. A few showers possible by Friday and Saturday, then turning hot once again by the end of next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob