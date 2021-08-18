8/18/21: Heavy Rain Overnight Transitions to Showers Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

We continue to track the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The heavy rain from this feature will be arriving from southwest to northeast overnight, likely arriving between midnight and 4am. Tropical downpours will be likely along with gusty winds and while not widespread we cannot rule out a brief isolated tornado, especially south and west of Albany.

Futurecast shows you may be woken up to the very heavy rainfall coming in before dawn on Thursday. Again, we will likely be hearing some thunder and experience an uptick in the winds as well, could gust close to 30 mph at times.

The heavy rain looks to continue for most through mid morning on Thursday before slowly transitioning to more scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Because of the anticipated significant rainfall from this event, most, especially Albany north will be under a flash flood watch from 8pm this evening through 8pm Thursday evening. Most will see 1-2″ of rainfall, with perhaps .5-1.5″ south and east with localized totals 2-3″ with an isolated 4″ possible north and west of Albany.

As mentioned above, the heavy rain will transition to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. The low pressure system will track almost directly over us, which is why we will still run the risk for scattered storms into Thursday evening. Again, nothing looks to become severe, however, we cant rule out a stronger storm or two during the course of the day with some gusty winds.

High pressure tries to build in Thursday night into Friday, this will promote a return to partly sunny skies Friday afternoon which will allow temperatures to warm into the low 80s. The humidity sticks around as well into the weekend. Then our eyes will be turning to now Tropical Storm Henri. It looks to make a very close pass to southern New England through Monday afternoon. The latest trends have been to bring this system further west, if this continues we would once again be dealing with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds Monday and into Tuesday, but there is still plenty of time for things to change with this storm so be sure to check back for updates. Have a great night and stay safe!