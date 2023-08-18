The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

This morning’s heavy rain is in the rearview mirror – but a secondary area of low pressure trailing behind that system will keep us unsettled for the first part of the weekend.

After a cool start, with most in the 50’s and some in the mountains in the upper 40’s, expect more clouds than sun, with an occasional light rain shower – especially along and north of I-90.

Those factors, along with blustery winds at times, prevent us from warming too much. Afternoon highs peak in the low 70’s for most – about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Some in the mountains will struggle to warm out of the 60’s!

We clear out nicely for Sunday, and temperatures surge back into the low 80’s in most spots. With limited humidity, it should be a nice, summery feel.

Monday looks just as warm, but with more mugginess and a chance for a few showers. Cooler again for the middle of the week, with morning lows in the 40’s and 50’s and highs in the upper 70’s.

Turning cloudy for Thursday, with showers and a chance for a couple rumbles of thunder on Friday.