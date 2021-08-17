8/17/21: More Showers Wednesday, Heavy Rain Wednesday night

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Gloomy weather with scattered showers this afternoon and more is expected as we progress through Wednesday afternoon with scattered showers. The remnants of “Fred” begin to impact us Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon.

A warm front is pushing through the region this evening, this will keep our temperatures on the mild side overnight and with dewpoints in the mid 60s it will feel a bit muggy out there. Because of this humid air mass in place we will keep the threat for scattered showers in the forecast overnight with potentially heavier rain north and west of Albany.

The remnants of “Fred” are now located in Northern Georgia and is bringing significant rainfall and severe weather in the form of several tornadoes through northern Georgia and through the Carolinas. This weather will be ours Wednesday night.

Most of Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers likely through the afternoon and evening hours ahead of the rain from “Fred”.

Late evening and overnight Wednesday the moisture from “Fred” begins to move in. It looks likely that there will be several hours of heavy rain overnight into Thursday. A few storms that develop could produce heavy rainfall, strong wind gusts and we do run the risk for an isolated tornado as well.

Heavy rain will greet you early Thursday morning, but as the center of low pressure tracks overhead expect the steady rain to transition to scattered showers through Thursday afternoon and evening.

When all is said and done we are looking at a general 1-2″ of rainfall with local amounts, especially north and west of Albany closing in on 4″+… We will have to monitor for any changes in the path of the low as that will have implications on who sees the most rainfall from this. We do try to dry out and warm up on Friday before more showers and storms possible for Sunday afternoon. Have a great night. -Rob