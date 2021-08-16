8/16/21: Wet weather returns this week

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

It was another beautiful day with low humidity to kick off the work week. Clouds have been and will continue to be on the increase overnight tonight as high pressure moves to the east and allows an area of low pressure to track through the northeast.

A few of these showers will begin to sneak in overnight tonight into the early morning hours of Tuesday as this system moves closer to the Capital Region.

When you wake up in the morning, you may be reaching for that rain gear, especially from the Hudson Valley west as showers look likely to start your Tuesday.

Those showers will transition to scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two through Tuesday afternoon. It does not look like it will be a washout, but you will want that rain gear handy through the day.

Another push of moisture looks likely Tuesday night, so another round of showers/ downpours and a rumble or two of thunder look likely as we approach midnight Tuesday night.

This is all ahead of the moisture from Tropical Storm Fred which made landfall in the Panhandle of Florida around 3:15 Monday afternoon. That moisture will be riding along the Appalachian mountains this week and will be set to arrive here in the Capital Region by Wednesday night into Thursday.





It is looking likely from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening most locations will pick up a general 1-2″ of rain with locally higher amounts possible. We keep the threat for a few showers through the weekend, Saturday looking more likely at a few showers or storms than Sunday, but temperatures will be on the up and up and the humidity will be sticking around for the rest of the week into next weekend. Have a great week!