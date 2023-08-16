The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Rob Lindenmuth:

A lingering area of low pressure kept us unsettled today, with clouds and a few showers and downpours. Expecting that activity to all fizzle tonight as the sun sets.

Thursday could feature a few more pop up showers, but the next substantial storm system holds off till Friday morning – it’ll take some time to work its way down from the Upper Midwest.

Tonight, mainly dry but staying relatively warm and feeling ever so slightly humid. Lows in the mid 60’s for the valleys, and upper 50’s to low 60’s for the higher terrain.

Up to the mid 80’s for most tomorrow – perhaps a bit more sun between those isolated, pop-up showers, but feeling even more humid.

Then the widespread showers and downpours arrive early Friday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially late morning and mid afternoon. By the late afternoon, the rain will wind down and there may be some clearing leading up to sunset.

This system does knock the temperatures back a bit – highs struggle to hit 80 with the wet weather around on Friday. Then we pull in some cooler, refreshing air for Saturday. Clouds overhead, perhaps a stray shower north – but highs only in the low to mid 70’s with lower humidity.

After a cool start to Sunday, temperatures do shoot back up to the mid 80’s with some sunshine. Even warmer on Monday, with upper 80’s in the valleys!

Back to seasonable levels for Tuesday with highs around 80 and partly sunny skies. Wednesday is in the 70’s, and there’s been some debate surrounding that in the weather center. Matt, a cool weather lover, says that’s stellar! Rob, a big fan of the summertime feels, is somewhat less enthusiastic… We’ll settle for calling it a more neutral-sounding “comfy” on the 7 Day Forecast.