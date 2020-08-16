8/16/20: Partly Sunny Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What you saw today all depended on where you lived… If you were south and East of Albany you spent all day in the clouds, however, north and west saw a decent amount of sunshine. Monday is looking like a clouds day with breaks of sunshine and temperatures in the 70’s before we have to watch for a few afternoon and evening showers and maybe a rumble of thunder.

There was a little wedge of high pressure over the Capital region today, smack dab between two areas of wet weather, one to the east as low pressure tracks away from us and one to the west as a cold front approaches for Monday.

That low will continue to provide cloudy skies south and east for the overnight hours while the rest of us will see partly cloudy skies. That cold front to the west is set to move through Monday evening and through the overnight hours.

Ahead of the front expect partly sunny skies with the threat for a shower by early afternoon.

A line of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms should develop, however, these will become scattered in nature into the evening hours as guidance doesn’t look as robust with this line as it did just 24 hours ago.

That is cold front number 1… This will cleanse the air of the slightly humid feel we will all be dealing with for Monday afternoon. Cold front number 2 comes in Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon with a slight chance for a few showers.

It’s behind this front that temperatures will take on an early fall feel for the middle of the week with highs in the mid 70’s and lows in the low 40’s to low 50’s!

A quiet stretch of weather through the middle to end of the week with moderating temperatures each day. By next weekend we look to be back in the low to mid 80’s but that will come with the threat for scattered showers and thunderstorms for both Saturday and Sunday along with an increase in humidity. Have a great week! -Rob