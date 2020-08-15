8/15/20: Turning mostly cloudy for Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Many of us saw a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with temperatures ranging in the 70’s to low 80’s with a touch of humidity. Sunday looks to feature slightly cooler temperatures and a similar level of humidity, however, clouds will win out through the afternoon hours with the risk for a shower later in the day.

High pressure to the north continues to draw in slightly cooler but a more comfortable feel to the air this weekend and that will continue into Sunday. Even a few showers popping up this afternoon.

Low pressure will pass to the south Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. This will not only increase the cloud cover for Sunday but also provide a slightly higher chance for a shower or two for the second half of Sunday afternoon and evening.

I think we will still be under the influence of high pressure to start Sunday so we should sneak out some decent sunshine to start the day, especially Albany north.

By the afternoon and evening hours I think we will become mostly cloudy with the threat for a few isolated showers, most look to remain dry once again.

A cold front is now pushing through the Great Lakes, while it may seem like it is rather close it will take some time for it to finally make it here to the Capital Region and guidance has continued to delay the arrival of that front.

Because of the delayed arrival of this feature I think most of Monday is now shaping up to be a dry day. However, I do believe we will be mostly cloudy as well before that front gets here by Monday evening and Monday night. So expecting scattered showers and storms Monday evening, some of which would have to potential to turn locally strong to potentially severe.

Behind that front though, it will feel fantastic! Humidity will become significantly lower and temperatures look to hang out in the mid to upper 70’s for Tuesday through Thursday.

By the end of the week into next weekend we do turn warm once again with a return to humidity by next Saturday, so if you are looking forward to the “cooler” days, enjoy the early parts of the week! Have a great Sunday! -Rob