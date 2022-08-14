Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another beautiful afternoon across the region with lots of sunshine and temperatures very seasonable for this time of year with highs ranging in the upper 70s and low 80s. We will likely see more clouds on Monday, but we will end up averaging partly sunny for the afternoon and that sunshine will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s once again.

Area of low pressure very slowly moving into the Ohio Valley will continue to pass safely to our south. However, the clouds from this system will try to make their way into the Capital Region overnight tonight. A few of these clouds will stick around through Monday afternoon, however, we will still see partly sunny skies.

Upper level energy will be dropping in from the Northern Plains early in the week and will eventually meet up with the surface low pressure on the coast. This will likely happen Monday night and into Tuesday. Some of the guidance wants to show the upper level energy “capturing” the surface storm and bringing it closer to the New England Coast. If this were to verify that would mean more rain for us here through mid-week. However, based on recent trends, this will not be the case and the low will be too far away for much in the way of rain here.

Futurecast shows this upper level low pressure directly overhead over the next few days. This will bring more clouds than sunshine, and the chance at an isolated shower or two. Monday morning will likely start with partly sunny skies and temperatures very seasonable in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Through the afternoon the upper level feature will meander over the Northeast and bring that chance for an isolated shower, especially from the afternoon into the evening hours. Temperatures will be comparable to today with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.





That upper level low continues to sit and spin over us on Tuesday, so again, skies will be partly sunny, however, Tuesday could feature slightly more sunshine do to the potential for downsloping winds off the southern Green Mountains. But again, we will run the risk for a shower or two through Tuesday afternoon with highs very much like Monday.





Wednesday still looks to be the best day for any rainfall, however, the guidance continues to back off on the idea of a widespread soaking rain. Because it is looking drier and a little brighter we have bumped the highs temperatures up into the upper 70s. This system finally begins to depart on Thursday. This will allow skies to become partly to mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with highs back into the low 80s. Then we crank up the heat a bit for the end of the week and into the weekend with partly sunny skies through the weekend. Highs Friday into the mid 80s, potentially upper 80s to near 90 for Saturday, then another chance at a shower or two for Sunday. Have a great week! -Rob