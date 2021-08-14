8/14/21: Lots of sunshine to end the weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We are finally seeing a break from the humidity from last week! A cold front moved through this afternoon that continues to help lower ambient moisture levels, bringing a much drier, more refreshing air mass to the Capital Region, at least for a few days.

Large area of high pressure will be building in out of the Great Lakes overnight tonight and through the day on Sunday, this will provide the pleasant weather for the end of the weekend with lots of sunshine expected, low humidity and not a lot of wind with near seasonable temperatures.

Highs Sunday will run a few degrees below normal, mainly in the mid to upper 70s for most.

That area of high pressure that will be over us on Sunday will be slowly moving eastward and off the Atlantic coast during the course of Monday. Monday will still feature relatively low levels of humidity, however, we will see a slight uptick in the cloud cover later afternoon and evening. As our winds come more from the south late Monday night into Tuesday our humidity will once again be on the climb. This flow will also bring a renewed chance at showers from Tuesday through the end of next week.

We will also see more in the way of clouds and run the risk for a few showers by Tuesday afternoon as well. So, the temperatures will be held back a bit with those two factors, but the humidity will be noticeably higher than Sunday or Monday.

The threat for showers will continue through much of the week as some of the moisture from “Fred” may get entangled in the overall flow, but as of right now, no single day appears to be a washout. Then beyond next weekend we will be watching Tropical Storm Grace. The guidance is still out on this one and truly has no idea where this storm will go, so it does bear watching next weekend and beyond. Have a great Sunday! -Rob