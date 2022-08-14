The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

It’s looking like another spectacular day for your Sunday! Expect sun to start off the day, with temperatures steadily climbing towards the 80 degree mark. A few more clouds could develop this afternoon, but we will stay dry with low humidity.

Tonight, we won’t get quite as cool as we were this morning. Expect lows around 60 for the Albany area, and mid to upper 50’s elsewhere.

Monday looks a little more unsettled, with a system off the coast drawing slightly closer to us. More clouds will be around and then, there’s a chance for afternoon/evening showers.

Shower chances stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures struggling to break out of the 70’s as a result.

We’ll clear out towards the end of the weak, with sunshine returning and highs climbing to the upper 80’s by Saturday.