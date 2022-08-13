The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Get out and enjoy! It’s not often that we get a weekend where both days are as nice as this. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70’s this afternoon with clearing skies. Headed to the Spa City? Saratoga should be feeling great as well, with temps in the mid 70’s as things get underway at the track.

This evening should be comfortably cool in the river valleys, with lows in the low to mid 50’s. Some in the mountains may wake up to sweater weather, though! Temperatures could dip into the low 40’s for parts of the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Vermont.

Lots of sun will have us back to a comfortably warm feel by the afternoon. Expect bright skies and highs around the 80 degree mark.

Monday looks cloudy, with perhaps a few showers in the afternoon and evening. More widespread rain is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shower chances taper off towards the end of the work week, and we’ll be back to sunshine and the 80’s by Friday.