8/13/20: Warm & Partly Sunny Friday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another day with partly sunny skies is expected for Friday, however, there is the slight chance for a quick hitting afternoon shower, but temperatures should make it into the low to mid 80’s.

High pressure will provide us with a partly to mostly clear overnight period and will once again bring us partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

There is some disturbed weather to our south, an area of low pressure will try to get here over the weekend, right now it looks like high pressure to our north will keep that far enough south for Saturday, but, that looks to change by Sunday afternoon and into the overnight period.

Skies look to start partly sunny on Sunday before clouds will win out later in the afternoon… This will then lead to showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two Sunday night into Monday morning. Showers will be scattered on Monday and we should dry out by the middle of the week, however, this will tug on some cooler air from Canada for the middle of next week with highs only approaching the mid to upper 70’s. Have a great night! -Rob