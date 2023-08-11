The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

We were between storm systems, so it was a breezy but dry afternoon – and an all around beautiful Friday. We’ll keep the comfortable feel around tonight, with winds easing up and lows in the mid to upper 50’s under mostly clear skies.

Things change for the weekend, however. An approaching system will bring more warmth and a bit of humidity back – Saturday highs in the mid 80’s. It will also bring thunderstorms mid-afternoon and into the evening.

We are all in a “slight risk” for severe weather – a 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale. There will likely be several severe-warned storms that are capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. The tornado threat is low, but we can’t completely rule out one or two quick spin ups.

The bulk of the severe weather ends after sundown, but showers and a couple rumbles of thunder could persist overnight and into Sunday morning. Then a quieter stretch from Sunday afternoon through the day Monday. Both days have highs in the low 80’s. Showers return late Monday evening, and on and off showers and storms could persist through the day Tuesday.

Wednesday looks lovely, with dry weather, partly sunny skies, and low 80’s. A bit warmer, in the mid 80’s, for Thursday. Rain chances return for Friday.