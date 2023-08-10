The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Rob Lindenmuth and Matt Mackie:

A weather system pushing through the area this evening brings showers, downpours, and a few rumbles of thunder. Not expecting especially strong storms, but a few of us could see quick bursts of heavy rain.

Rain ends after midnight, with some clearing by daybreak. Low temperatures range from the mid 50’s in the mountains to low 60’s in the Capital District. Going into the day tomorrow, it could be a little breezy at times. That, along with lower humidity and highs near 80, should make for a remarkably comfortable Friday. Get out and enjoy!

A warm front lifting through the region Saturday will bump up the warmth and humidity – expect highs in the mid 80’s for the valleys! Showers and storms could develop after lunchtime. It’s a low end severe weather threat, but one or two thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and especially heavy rain.

A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, but that afternoon looks dry with at least some clearing. Monday starts dry, with showers redeveloping that evening and leading us into a showery and/or stormy day Tuesday.

Then, a few lovely weather days lined up for mid-week. Wednesday and Thursday highs in the low 80’s with lower humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. Something to look forward to!