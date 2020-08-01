8/1/20: Showers & Storms, some strong, on Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a warm and sunny start to the month of August, we will keep the warmth with increasing humidity for Sunday along with the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could turn strong to severe in the afternoon/ evening.

Low pressure is now centered over southern Illinois and southern Indiana. This will move north northeast through the Great Lakes overnight tonight into Sunday morning.

While it does this it will force a warm front to move closer to the northeast by Sunday morning.

Not expecting any widespread showers overnight tonight or even early on Sunday, however, there is a threat for a few showers by Sunday morning, especially west of Albany. By noon the warm front will be knocking on the door, this will be accompanied by a few showers and some thunderstorms, again, some of which could turn locally strong.

Once the front passes, between 1-3pm I do believe we will break out in some sunshine across the region. This will help to add fuel to the storms that will develop through mid afternoon and into the evening hours. The biggest threat with these storms looks to be strong damaging winds, very heavy rainfall and as of right now a low level threat for a few tornadoes.

The second round of storms which could produce locally strong storms will be moving in from west to east between 5pm-10pm.

Behind the active day on Sunday we will see some sunshine for Monday with a very humid feel to the air. We will begin to feel the impacts from Isaias Monday night and through the day on Tuesday with periods of rain, some thunder and breezy conditions. Behind that we end the week with partly sunny skies and comfortable conditions as dew points look to fall back into the mid 50’s! Have a great Sunday! – Rob